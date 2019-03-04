Sakae unit to provide consultancy services for Da Nang city master plan

SINGAPORE - Sakae Holdings' subsidiary has on March 1 entered into a consultancy contract with Vietnam's Da Nang Infrastructure Investment and Urban Development Project Management Board, the operator of conveyor belt sushi restaurants said in a statement on Monday (March 4).

Sakae Corporate Advisory (SCA) will provide consultancy services for the "adjustment of the Da Nang City Master Plan" and the design of an economic development strategy. Surbana Jurong Consultants has been engaged as a consultant to fulfil the scope and deliverables on the urban and infrastructure works of the Da Nang City Conceptual Master Plan 2030.

SCA and the Da Nang board, together with Surbana Jurong, will evaluate the city's planning and related issues, work on proposals - such as identifying areas for improvement, the city's concept plan and investment promotion plan - and follow through with implementation.

SCA will use internal resources for its part in the project, which is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending June 30, 2019.