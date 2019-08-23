Sakae Sushi owner flags full-year loss on $3.2m impairment charge

SINGAPORE - Sakae Holdings, best known for its Sakae Sushi restaurant chain, said on Thursday night (Aug 22) that it expects to record a loss for the financial year ended June 30.

This is largely from a goodwill impairment of $3.2 million in connection with its purchase of a 51 per cent equity interest in Cocosa Export, said the company in an exchange filing.

It also saw an impairment loss of around $2.8 million under other receivables associated with the group's investment in Cocosa Export and related entities, the operator of conveyor belt sushi restaurants said in a profit guidance issued on Thursday just before midnight.

Cocosa Export is a Chilean frozen seafood production and trading company in which the group acquired a stake in March 2016.

Sakae Holdings last closed at 8.5 cents on Wednesday, down 0.5 cent or 5.56 per cent. The group disclosed on June 5 that it had been placed on the Singapore Exchange watch list.