Sabana Reit posts 21.2% fall in H2 DPU to $0.0115, with 10% kept for capital management

SINGAPORE - Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.15 Singapore cents for the half-year ended Dec 31, 2023, down 21.2 per cent from the year-ago period.

In a bourse filing on Jan 23, the trust manager said the decline was the result of 10 per cent of the total available for distribution being retained for “prudent capital management, in view of additional costs incurred and to be incurred in connection with the internalisation (of the Reit’s manager)”.

Gross revenue for H2 2023 rose 13.1 per cent year on year (yoy) to $56.6 million from $50.1 million, uplifted by positive rental reversions across the portfolio as overall occupancy rate remained stable.

Net property income (NPI) improved slightly to $27.8 million in H2 2023 from $26.3 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

The H2 results bring Sabana Reit’s FY2023 DPU to 2.76 Singapore cents, down 9.5 per cent from 3.05 cents in FY2022.

For the full year, gross revenue was up 17.9 per cent to $111.9 million from $94.9 million in FY2022; NPI rose 3.2 per cent to $55 million on the back of three consecutive years of positive double-digit rental reversions and stable overall occupancy rate, said the manager.

As at end-December 2023, the Reit’s portfolio occupancy rate remained at 91.2 per cent, unchanged from the previous year. The manager said this data excludes 1 Tuas Avenue 4, which is undergoing asset-enhancement works.

The Reit, which has 18 properties under its management, achieved a higher portfolio valuation of $903.9 million as at end-2023, up 2.1 per cent yoy. This was attributed to ongoing asset enhancement initiatives, asset rejuvenation and higher signing rents for both new and renewed leases across the portfolio, said the manager.

With an aggregate leverage of 34.3 per cent as at end-2023, the Reit has a debt headroom of $145.7 million. The manager added that the portfolio’s weighted average lease expiry has remained consistent at three years, underpinned by proactive leasing efforts.

The manager expects interest rates to stay elevated and operating costs to remain high. The manager will continue to aim to convert all financing facilities into sustainability-linked or green loans by 2025.

Units of Sabana Reit ended Jan 23 unchanged at $0.39. THE BUSINESS TIMES