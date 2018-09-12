Sabana Reit chief strategy officer and head of investor relations departs

SINGAPORE - Sabana Real Estate Investment Management chief strategy officer and head of investor relations Tay Chiew Sheng has left the Reit (real estate investment trust) manager with effect from Sept 11, after nearly eight years in the role.

The manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) announced Mr Tay's departure to "pursue other interests" in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday night (Sept 11).

While in that role, Mr Tay had been "responsible for formulation of strategic plans, the provision of high-quality, accurate and prompt information and the maintenance of good relationships with the financial community of Sabana Reit and its subsidiaries".

Sabana Reit units closed unchanged at 40.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday.