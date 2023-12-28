S’pore’s start-ups a top draw in region in challenging year; investors eye AI, green tech in 2024

SINGAPORE - In a year marked by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic headwinds, Singapore’s start-up ecosystem had a mixed showing, capturing the lion’s share of investments in the region even as it suffered a decline in both deal volume and value.

The Republic was the largest venture capital market in South-east Asia in the first nine months of 2023, with local venture-backed firms accounting for 64 per cent of the region’s total deal volume, up from 56 per cent in the same period in 2022, according to data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and DealStreetAsia.