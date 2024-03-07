S’pore ride-hailing firm Ryde holds steady in trading debut on New York Stock Exchange

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing and carpooling firm Ryde closed flat on its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), as it joined a growing number of Singapore companies listed in the United States.

After opening at US$4 (S$5.35) on March 6, the counter fluctuated between that level and US$5, before settling unchanged, with around 2.7 million shares traded during regular hours. The shares were down 2.25 per cent after-hours as at 8pm New York time (9am Singapore time on March 7).

Ryde said in a statement on March 6 that proceeds from the company’s initial public offering in the US will boost its competitiveness and propel growth as it “ventures into new markets and invests in technological improvements”.

Founder and chief executive Terence Zou said: “The use of proceeds from our IPO will play a pivotal role in the expansion of Ryde’s services globally and disrupting the incumbents in the industry.”

He also described Ryde’s debut on the NYSE as a “historic achievement”, but added that the firm faced challenges and hurdles which have tested its “determination and resolve”.

IPO amid widening losses

Ryde’s debut in the US comes amid its cash burn and widening losses in recent years.

According to its IPO prospectus, the firm posted a revenue of $8.8 million in 2022, primarily driven by its carpooling and ride-hailing services, which accounted for about three-quarters of its total revenue. The remaining revenue of about $2.2 million came from advertising and the firm’s Ryde+ membership.

But it registered widening losses of $1.24 million in 2021 and $4.96 million in 2022. It also incurred a loss of nearly $4 million for the six months ended June 2023.

Ryde’s prospectus also noted that its accounting firm raised “doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”, as the company’s working capital stood at negative $461,000 and its shareholders’ deficiency was close to $5 million as at the end of 2022.

A negative working capital and a shareholders’ deficiency mean that a company has more liabilities than assets.

Prior to its listing, a spokesman for Ryde had told The Straits Times on March 6 that the firm decided to make its debut in the US instead of Singapore due to “greater global recognition, the visibility of US exchanges and higher liquidity”. He declined to comment on the company’s profitability.

Maybank Securities’ vice-president of research Jarick Seet noted that Ryde’s IPO was unexpected due to its relatively small scale and the company’s losses.

“My guess is that Ryde really needs the funding and is seeking to be more recognised globally,” he said.

Mr Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, head of consumer and Internet at investment advisory firm Aletheia Capital, offered a different perspective.

He said while Ryde is a loss-making operation, it has managed to carve out a niche for itself in its carpooling business. He also noted that despite Ryde’s smaller market share, ride-hailing services remain in high demand in Singapore, which is why investors will eye its stock.

Mr Tiruchelvam added: “Cars are expensive in Singapore, so companies like Ryde which provide ride-hailing services should be able to turn profitable in the long run.”

Mixed performances for S’pore companies listed overseas via Spacs

Ryde’s IPO, which raised US$12 million, is small compared with its main competitor Grab.

Grab listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) and raised US$4.5 billion in a deal worth US$40 billion - the largest IPO by a South-east Asian company in US history. Ryde had declined to comment on its valuation.

Spacs are shell companies formed to raise capital through an IPO with the intention of later acquiring or merging with an existing private company.