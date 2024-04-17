S’pore medtech start-up Mobile-health Network Solutions eyes overseas expansion after US listing

SINGAPORE - Local medical technology start-up Mobile-health Network Solutions is seeking to venture abroad following its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on April 10.

Dr Rachel Teoh, its co-chief executive, told The Straits Times on April 16 that the Singapore-headquartered firm is actively expanding its services to countries in the region, including Indonesia, Thailand and Australia.

She said: “This expansion strategy is not just about increasing our geographical footprint; it’s about integrating local healthcare needs with global medical expertise to create a universally accessible healthcare ecosystem.

“Our approach allows us to tailor our services to meet the diverse healthcare demands of each country, leveraging our unique capabilities to manage major chronic diseases and improve overall health outcomes.”

Mobile-health Network Solutions joins a growing number of Singapore-based companies listed on the US stock market.

The start-up, which was founded in 2016, announced on April 9 that it was seeking to raise US$9 million (S$12.2 million) from its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq stock exchange through the sale of 2.25 million ordinary shares priced at US$4.

The counter began trading on April 10 under the ticker symbol MNDR. Shares closed at US$18 on April 16, up more than 350 per cent from its IPO price of US$4. The firm, which has a market capitalisation of US$612 million at current share prices, declined to comment on whether it reached its valuation target.

In the 2023 financial year, the firm saw a 12.9 per cent growth in revenue to US$7.9 million, from US$7 million a year earlier.

But it reported a loss of US$3.2 million for the same period, largely due to costs associated with the IPO as well as investments made to grow its headcount, Dr Teoh said. The firm currently has 73 employees.

Dr Teoh said that Mobile-health Network Solutions held its IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange instead of in Singapore as the United States market offers deeper liquidity and a broad range of institutional and global retail investors.

When asked if the firm was approached by the SGX for a listing, Dr Teoh noted that a future listing on the SGX or other exchanges is a possibility depending on the firm’s “strategic needs”.

“Choosing to list in the US is part of our strategic plan to tap a market that recognises and values innovative digital platforms,” Dr Teoh said.

“This decision is aligned with our goal to amplify our presence on the global stage and attract investments that understand the potential of tech-driven healthcare transformations.”