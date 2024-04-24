S’pore firms rethink workplace policies ahead of new flexi-work guidelines

SINGAPORE – The recently announced guidelines on flexible work arrangements have prompted Singapore-based companies to rethink their workplace policies.

Many local employers, including those with flexible work arrangements already in place, see their potential for increased productivity and employee satisfaction, but smaller firms appear less convinced.

These companies with limited resources and manpower are acutely aware that such arrangements may hamper their ability to shape workplace culture and meet business objectives.

Larger forms are already well down the flexi-work path.

Ms Wiwi Goh, market human resource lead at Google Singapore, told The Straits Times on April 23 that the company does not stipulate working hours, creating what it says is an environment where employees can “innovate the best ideas”.

She said: “Beyond having flexi time, our flexi-place culture allows Googlers to work from wherever they work best two days a week, or work from anywhere in the world for up to four weeks a year.

“This hybrid approach balances the need for flexibility with their three in-office days to connect with colleagues and allow for greater collaboration.”

Ms Goh added that the firm will upgrade its policies in line with the new guidelines, which were formulated by the Tripartite Workgroup on Flexible Work Arrangements andannounced on April 15.

Theyadopt a broad definition of flexible working arrangements that employers must fairly consider and be open to offering, including flexi-place, flexi-time and flexi-load options.

Flexi-place arrangements let staff choose to work elsewhere from a designated workplace, or have no designated workplace to begin with.

Flexi-time arrangements entail employees working flexibly at different timings with no changes to total work hours and workload, while those on flexi-load arrangements generally take up different work loads, with pay adjusted to match.

All employers here must fairly consider formal staff requests for flexible work arrangements from Dec 1, 2024.

Ms Doreen Tan, head of Asia at cloud-based data storage company Dropbox, said the firm has operated on a “Virtual First” model since October 2020, where remote work is the default for all employees.

She added that a recent internal survey found that 82 per cent of employees cited high levels of effectiveness, while 78 per cent agreed that they were productive using the firm’s remote work model.

“We will be eagerly following the roll-out of the changes in Singapore, as there may be takeaways we could consider for our own model,” Ms Tan said.

Ms Jacinta Low, head of talent and performance management and sustainability at OCBC, said flexi-place, flexi-time and flexi-load work arrangements have been available to the bank’s employees since before the pandemic.

She noted that supervisors are encouraged to conduct regular check-ins and introduce feedback mechanisms to address any challenges that may arise after employees take up their preferred work arrangement.