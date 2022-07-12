Russian fuel flows into UAE port may be re-exported to South-east Asia: Sources

SINGAPORE - A major Middle East ship refuelling hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to receive 1.16 million tonnes of Russian fuel oil this month, most of which could eventually be exported to South-east Asia, industry sources said.
Fujairah port is a key oil trading and storage hub in the region, which, like Singapore, serves as a critical transhipment node for refined petroleum products such as aviation fuels, petrol and heavy residue fuel oil that is either blended and used for bunkering or power generation in the region and South Asian countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.
According to data from Refinitiv Oil Research, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, the monthly average direct flows of Russian fuel oil shipped to the UAE were assessed at 148,000 tonnes.
Post-invasion, the monthly average for March through June had risen to 204,000 tonnes.
Following a slew of tough sanctions imposed on Moscow's energy exports by a Western-led alliance, President Vladimir Putin has had to find alternative ways to trade his country's oil in international markets.
The petrodollars earned from these trades, while significantly lower due to the steep discounts at which it is being sold, still help Russia prop up its flat-lining economy and pay for the Ukraine war, now in its fifth month.
Mr Yaw Yan Chong, a director at Refinitiv Oil Research, said that for the moment, the heavier overall direct fuel oil flows into Fujairah has not translated into planned concurrent re-exports.
This is because the oil is scheduled to enter the UAE only this month and will require time to be blended to standard high-sulphur marine fuel specifications before being shipped out.
"I anticipate that we should see first signs of this oil heading to East Asia some time in August because we are already seeing signs of that reflected in price benchmarks that are typically used as a gauge to determine supply, demand fundamentals," he said.
He added that the UAE typically sees marine fuel demand of around 800,000 tonnes monthly for both high-sulphur and low-sulphur marine fuels.
He noted that this is also peak summer demand for power generation in the region.
Mr Yaw said once the oil hits the market, margins on the sale of marine fuels in the region are likely to get squeezed.
The UAE has remained neutral on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has not imposed sanctions on it.
In fact, since the invasion, Dubai, a financial hub for the region, has emerged as a refuge for wealthy Russians with ties to Mr Putin trying to circumvent sanctions.
This has greatly frustrated many Western diplomats, who privately say the UAE position is untenable and is clearly siding with Moscow.
Mr Roslan Khasawneh, a senior analyst at data analytics firm Vortexa, said it comes as no surprise to see Fujairah becoming an outpost for Russia's oil trade flows.
"Mounting sanctions and voluntary boycotts against Russian oil exports following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have forced Russian suppliers to seek alternative outlets for their vast fuel oil exports away from Western markets, mainly the US and Europe, towards the east - in the Middle East, Asia and Africa," he said.
He added that Saudi Arabia, a major consumer of power generation fuel oil during the hot summer months, also appears to have increased its imports of Russian fuel oil in recent months, albeit via new and existing transit points.
According to Vortexa's data, fuel oil imports into Saudi Arabia hit a 11/2-year high in June - to 320,000 barrels per day (bdp).
Vortexa attributed them to "indirect" Russian fuel that was rerouted through Egypt and Estonia.
Dr Gyorgy Busztin, a visiting research professor at the National University of Singapore's Middle East Institute, said it was unlikely for these countries to change their stance on Russia, even with the impending visit by United States President Joe Biden to the region.
He added: "The Gulf Cooperation Council countries have adopted a hedging position on Russia in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict, and will likely maintain it.
"For now, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have maintained that politics should be kept separate from decisions impacting the international energy market."
Meanwhile, Russia continues to sell crude oil to the world's top energy consumers here in Asia - China and India.
According to assessments from Refinitiv Oil Research, Indian imports were again at a fresh record of 1.06 million bpd, expanding from May imports of 794,000 bpd.
Russia is now the second-biggest supplier to India, replacing Saudi Arabia, while Iraq continues to be the largest.
The robust imports of Russian crude to the region's biggest guzzlers can also be attributed to the steep discounts at which the barrels are being offered.
For India, cheap oil for its refiners is a panacea to rising inflation in the country and, despite criticism from the Western diplomats, it said its continued purchases of Russian energy is purely for commercial reasons.
According to data from Refinitiv, China was assessed to have imported a total of 1.89 million bpd, down slightly from May's imports of 1.98 million bpd.