Rupiah crosses 14,000 per Singapore dollar for first time

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JAKARTA – Indonesian stocks on June 3 slumped to their lowest level in five years while the rupiah reached another record low, underscoring investor concern that persistently high oil prices are straining the country’s finances.

The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index plunged as much as 5.2 per cent to the lowest since May 2021. Down about 32 per cent in 2026, the index is already the worst performer in 2026 among more than 90 global equity indexes tracked by Bloomberg.

The rupiah meanwhile weakened about 0.5 per cent against the US dollar and the Singapore currency, leading losses in Asia, as Brent crude prices advanced for a third day.

At 1.45pm in Singapore, the rupiah was trading at 14,008 per Singapore dollar, down 0.47 per cent from its previous daily close. If it closes the day at that level, the rupiah would have fallen 8.6 per to the Singdollar to date in 2026.

The currency and stock moves come after data on June 2 showed Indonesia’s trade surplus nearly vanished in April as soaring prices for imported oil and gas outpaced export gains. Consumer prices rose 3.08 per cent in May from a year earlier, exceeding the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and moving further above the midpoint of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5 per cent-3.5 per cent target.

The rupiah has depreciated around 7 per cent against the US dollar in 2026, the worst performance among global emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg. The nation’s foreign-exchange reserves fell in April to the lowest in nearly two years as the central bank stepped up intervention to defend the rupiah.

Falling reserves have increased the risk of credit rating downgrades, with Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Ratings already having cut their outlooks this year.

Concerns that Indonesia’s credit rating and outlook “might be downgraded due to higher risk of a widening fiscal deficit” are weighing on stocks, said Henry Wibowo, a former JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist who co-founded Alphagate Capital in Jakarta. Weakness in the rupiah, which is approaching the 18,000-per dollar mark, is also adding to that pressure, he added.

In recent weeks, worries about tighter government control of the key commodities sector have also sapped sentiment. President Prabowo Subianto announced in May that the administration would take direct control of exports of some of Indonesia’s most important commodities.

A subgauge of stocks in the basic materials sector plunged nearly 11 per cent on June 3. It slumped almost 23 per cent in May.

Meanwhile, Indonesian prosecutors on June 3 searched the headquarters of the agency that oversees Prabowo’s flagship free meals programme. The search came a day after the leader replaced agency chief Dadan Hindayana and two deputies, citing concerns over food quality control and organisational discipline.

The Jakarta Composite Index has fallen every month this year and is on track for the biggest annual loss since 2008. The selloff has also seen Indonesia cede its title as Southeast Asia’s biggest stock market to Singapore after a five-year reign. Global funds have withdrawn more than $3.2 billion from local stocks this year. BLOOMBERG

With additional information from The Straits Times