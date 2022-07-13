Robotics firm Otsaw opens global HQ in S'pore, plans Nasdaq listing in 2023

SINGAPORE - Home-grown robotics start-up Otsaw Digital has invested about $2 million to set up its global headquarters (HQ) at JTC Space in Tampines North, the company said at the facility's opening ceremony on Wednesday (July 13).

The facility occupies a floor area of approximately 20,000 square feet and houses Otsaw's factory for final assembly of its range of advanced robots, which are deployed in the security, healthcare and last-mile delivery businesses.

With this new facility, the company will be able to boost its manufacturing capacity to 100 robots a month, five times that of 20 currently.

Otsaw also aims to ramp up and deploy more than 1,000 robots around the world by 2024.

Staff strength in the Singapore HQ will be almost doubled from 60 to more than 100 employees.

Company founder and chief executive Ling Ting Ming, 50, said hiring remains challenging in the deep tech space.

He said Otsaw is on the lookout for software and robotics engineers as well as staff in other competencies such as marketing and sales.

Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, who was guest of honour at the event, said robotics is particularly relevant for Singapore and other economies where an ageing population has led to a declining workforce.

"With automation and robotics, companies can potentially deliver more and better, with a smaller workforce," he said.

Mr Heng added that the Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift to robotics and automation. Companies worldwide, who are now grappling with a manpower crunch and rising wages, are turning to robots and automation to fill jobs.

Said Otsaw's Mr Ling: "Where are we going to find these hands and legs? Every city faces this common issue. So we see our demand surge a lot over the last six months."

A report by the International Federation of Robots found that there are three million industrial robots in operation, a doubling over the last five years.

Market research and advisory firm LogisticsIQ also projected in a report that the market for global autonomous mobility robots and automated guided vehicles will reach US$18 billion (S$25.3 billion) by 2027.

Mr Heng sought to reassure workers that jobs and industries will not be displaced even as robots become more pervasive.

"We must learn how to deploy robots to do a range of arduous and repetitive tasks, and increasingly even smart tasks, to augment what we can do uniquely as humans," he said.