SINGAPORE - When Mr Sathyaraj Vijaya Thever earned $300 to $400 worth of digital tokens in a month by playing a blockchain game for three hours a day, a light bulb went on in his head.

The avid gamer saw the opportunity for some passive income and increased his stakes to about US$8,000 (S$10,900) in the game, and hired 15 players to compete on his behalf.