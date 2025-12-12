Straitstimes.com header logo

Ringgit hits highest in 4 years on growth optimism

Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit gained 0.3 per cent to 3.1709 per Singdollar as at 1.18pm.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian ringgit reached the strongest level against the US dollar in more than four years, reflecting optimism on the South-east Asian country’s economy and easing trade tensions.

The ringgit rose 0.3 per cent versus the greenback to 4.0955 on Dec 12, the highest since May 2021. With an over 9 per cent gain against the US dollar to date in 2025, it is Asia’s best-performing currency in 2025.

Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit also gained 0.3 per cent overnight to 3.1709 per Singdollar as at 1.18pm. Year to date, the ringgit has strengthened 3.1 per cent against the Singapore currency.

Fuelling the Malaysian currency’s popularity is an export-driven economy that has benefitted from a rebound in global demand, helping third-quarter growth to beat expectations. Investor mood has also brightened following a thaw in US-China trade relations – Malaysia’s two largest export markets.

The optimism has prompted foreign investors to expand their exposure to Malaysian assets. Global funds poured US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) into the country’s bonds in November, the largest inflows in six months.  

The local central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged through 2026, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, which will likely lend additional support for the currency. BLOOMBERG

