Rex International gets indications of interest for unit Lime Petroleum's assets

SINGAPORE - Rex International Holding Limited said on Monday (Sept 17) that it has received unsolicited, non-binding indications of interest in the portfolio of licences held by its 90 per cent owned subsidiary Lime Petroleum AS (LPA) from unrelated third parties.

The company said that it is carefully considering the interest, but there is no guarantee that it will lead to a formal, binding proposal for the divestment of LPA's portfolio of assets or LPA itself.

Appropriate announcements will be made if and when there are material developments, added the company.