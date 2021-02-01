Razer to hire for about 1,000 roles in new Singapore HQ for South-east Asia, says CEO

The official opening of the new one-north headquarters has been shifted to the second quarter of this year.
SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Gaming hardware and fintech firm Razer will hire for about 1,000 positions for its new South-east Asia headquarters in Singapore's one-north technology business park.

The firm's chief executive officer, Mr Tan Min-Liang, wrote about the decision in a LinkedIn post on Monday morning (Feb 1). It is, however, unclear what type of positions those will be, and whether they will be contract, temporary or full-time positions.

Mr Tan also did not mention the firm's timeline for hiring. Razer declined to comment.

The Hong Kong-listed company first announced plans for its regional headquarters in December 2018. The $100 million building is expected to have 19,300 sq m of office space, research and development laboratories, and design studios across seven storeys.

Boustead Projects' joint venture firm is the developer for the project. Echo Base, a start-up backed by Mr Tan that aims to incorporate next-generation technologies in real estate developments, was announced to be involved in the project as well.

Razer currently has an office in Singapore's Chai Chee industrial estate. The new one-north headquarters was originally expected to be ready for moving in by mid-2020, but the official opening has been shifted to the second quarter of this year.

The company's iconic triple-headed snake logo was installed on the front of the building on Sunday, according to Mr Tan's LinkedIn update. The headquarters' exterior will feature Razer's Chroma lighting technology.

