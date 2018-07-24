Raffles Medical partners NTUC Income to offer IncomeShield private specialist panel

Raffles Health Insurance will extend clinical indicator assessment to NTUC Income and ensure the panel offers equitable representation of medical specialists from within and outside Raffles Medical Group.
SINGAPORE - Raffles Medical Group subsidiary Raffles Health Insurance (RHI) has partnered NTUC Income to introduce the IncomeShield Private Specialist Panel, offering IncomeShield policyholders access to over 200 medical specialists in private practice.

As part of the tie-up, RHI will extend clinical indicator assessment to NTUC Income and ensure the panel offers equitable representation of medical specialists from within and outside Raffles Medical Group.

In a joint media statement on Tuesday (July 24), NTUC Income's general manager for life and health insurance Andrew Yeo said: "With the IncomeShield Private Specialist Panel, we are looking forward to serve our policyholders better by offering high quality and cost-efficient healthcare, especially when medical panels have proven to be effective in calibrating and managing the fees of healthcare providers."

