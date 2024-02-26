Raffles Medical Group sees 63.8% fall in second-half profit

SINGAPORE – Integrated private healthcare provider Raffles Medical Group saw its net profit drop 63.8 per cent to $30.3 million in the six months ended Dec 31, from $83.7 million in the year-ago period.

This was on the back of Covid-19-related activities being discontinued in the 2023 financial year, the group said on Feb 26.

The company is cautiously optimistic in its 2024 outlook, said executive chairman Loo Choon Yong.

“Despite geopolitical and economic headwinds, we see a growing demand for quality healthcare services in Singapore and the region,” Dr Loo said.

He added: “Our operational strengths and agility enable us to meet the evolving healthcare and wellness needs of those we serve and care for in Asia.”

The group said it will continue to embark on transformative growth strategies and build on its existing strengths through its network of hospitals and clinics across 14 cities in Asia.

Revenue declined 18.6 per cent to $336.2 million in second half of 2023. Full-year revenue dropped by 14.1 per cent to $706.9 million.

Meanwhile, net profit for the full year fell 37.1 per cent to $90.2 million, down from the $143.2 million recorded in 2022.

Earnings per share stood at 4.85 cents for the full year, down from 7.71 cents in 2022.

The directors recommended a final core dividend of 2.4 cents per share.

Raffles Medical said it expects to bring in more specialists, family physicians, nurses and allied health professionals to strengthen the breadth and depth of its capabilities across all its operations.

It will also continue to fine-tune its capacity management strategies, including the enhancement of its teleconsultation platform, to handle patient growth efficiently and enhance patient experience, it said.

The company added that it continues to work with the Ministry of Health to operate step-down care facilities at the Singapore Expo and Raffles Hospital Singapore, with 176 additional beds dedicated to the transitional care facilities programme.

These facilities were set up during the pandemic to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, but are being retained now for medically stable patients from public hospitals waiting for long-term care arrangements, such as home or nursing home care.

The group is also positioning itself for growth in China, noting that its hospitals there are getting better known and recognised by expatriates and local communities, with growing patient numbers.

To strengthen its presence in Vietnam, the group entered into a strategic partnership to manage the American International Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Despite a possible slowing down of economic growth, the group sees a growing demand for high-end healthcare services in the region and will continue to explore new business opportunities regionally,” it said.

Shares of Raffles Medical were trading down five cents, or 4.8 per cent, to $1 as at 9.40am, after its earnings announcement.