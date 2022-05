Quah Su-Ling, convicted for her role in causing the infamous penny stock crash of 2013, once boasted that her house "is full of lawyers" when asked if she had manipulated the market, a prosecution witness testified.

But midway through the 194-day trial, Quah had to cross-examine her co-conspirator and lover John Soh Chee Wen herself after her lawyers resigned when she could not keep up with their legal fees, The Edge Singapore reported. She also chose not to take the stand.