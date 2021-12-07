QT Vascular shareholders vote to reject 5 would-be directors in ongoing board tussle

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Shareholders of Catalist-listed QT Vascula on Monday (Dec 6) rebuffed five would-be directors who were up for a vote in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in the morning.

The resolutions to appoint Tansri Saridju Benui, Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen, Stanley Leung Yu Tung, Zhou Jia Lin and Chay Yiowmin to the board were each rejected by shares representing 50.2 per cent of valid votes cast, with 35 valid proxy forms received.

Their failed candidacies are the latest twist after the board of QT Vascular last week raised concerns over the relationships among the proposed directors.

Mr Tansri and shareholder Mission Well had last month requisitioned the EGM to oust then chief executive Eitan Konstantino and 3 other directors from the board of the medtech company.

Mr Konstantino has stepped down, but another EGM on Dec 15 will decide the fates of executive director Momi Mimon Brosh and independent directors Eric Sho Kian Hin and Ng Boon Eng.

Mr Ng, the independent non-executive director who chaired Monday's virtual meeting, said in a bourse filing that the company had been told by the requisitioning shareholders that there were no shareholder questions that needed to be addressed regarding the five resolutions that later failed.

QT Vascular called a trading halt on Monday morning "pending the release of announcements".