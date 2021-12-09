QT Vascular objects to second EGM; will issue new shares to repay $1.36m debt

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Catalist-listed medtech company QT Vascular on Wednesday (Dec 8) raised objections against holding a second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Dec 15, in response to queries from Singapore Exchange (SGX) Regulation.

Subsequently, on Dec 9, it announced a planned issue of new shares to repay US$1 million (S$1.36 million) of debt owed to former chief executive Eitan Konstantino, MDIE and Emerald Apex.

The creditors, who have expressed reservations over the intentions of the shareholders requisitioning the EGM, will own 10.3 per cent of QT Vascular's enlarged share capital.

The requisitioning shareholders - Mission Well, which owns a 10.19 per cent stake in the company, and Tansri Saridju Benui, who owns 50,000 shares as at Nov 16 - had sought to oust Mr Konstantino and boot out the company's existing board members.

Mr Konstantino, who used to be primarily responsible for the business development and overall management of QT Vascular, had stepped down from his role as CEO on Nov 30 in response.

But in a twist, the five would-be directors, which includes Tansri, were rebuffed in a vote during an extraordinary general meeting on Dec 6, and another EGM was set on Dec 15 to replace the incumbent directors.

As part of the repayment deal, QT Vascular will issue about 217.9 million new shares at an issue price of 0.63 cent, which represents a discount of about 10 per cent to the volume weighted average price of 0.7 cent its last trading day on Dec 3.

Once completed, MDIE, which already holds 36.8 per cent stake in QT Vascular's subsidiary TriReme Medical, will become a substantial shareholder of the company, holding about 7 per cent of the enlarged share capital.

For illustrative purposes, QT Vascular's net asset value per share would have increased to 0.0007 US cent from 0.0003 US cent while its loss per share would remain unchanged at 0.003 US cent had the transaction taken place on Dec 31, 2020 and Jan 1, 2021, respectively.

Meanwhile, QT Vascular expressed its "disquiet" with the conduct of the requisitioning shareholders in its response to SGX Regulation on Wednesday (Dec 8).

If Mission Well and Tansri Saridju Benui insist on following through with the Dec 15 EGM and use it to remove the incumbent directors, QT Vascular "will be put in a position of breaching not only (the company's) Constitution, but also the (Companies Act)", it stated.

It is therefore "questionable" if the Dec 15 EGM "can be considered as validly held, or if validly held, whether the resolutions, if passed… can be considered as validly passed", it added.

Last year, Mr Konstantino and QT Vascular's then largest shareholder, Tanhum Feld, were on the news when they took turns to offload their shares. Notably, Feld, through his vehicle MDIE, sold 150 million shares for $2.7 million or 1.79 cent apiece on Aug 26, 2020, reducing MDIE's stake in QT Vascular then from 8.81 per cent to 2.1 per cent.

Shares of QT Vascular last ended at 0.7 cent on Dec 3 before the company called for a trading halt on the morning of Dec 6. The counter resumed trading on Thursday.