Puig annual sales grow 19 per cent as Rabanne label hits €1 billion

MADRID/PARIS - Fashion and fragrance company Puig said on March 7 its annual sales grew 19 per cent, boosted by recent acquisitions, with net sales of its leading Rabanne label surpassing 1 billion euros (S$1.46 billion) for the first time in a sign of resilience in the high-end beauty market.

The family-owned Spanish company behind fashion label Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier fragrances, and exclusive skincare and makeup brands like Charlotte Tilbury, reached its highest sales volume of 4.3 billion euros in 2023, up 19 per cent from 2022, in line with its forecast.

The Luxe division of L’Oreal, a global leader in high-end perfumes and cosmetics whose fragrances include blockbuster Libre for the Yves Saint Laurent label and Prada’s Paradoxe, clocked 4.5 per cent organic growth in 2023. LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics division posted 11 per cent organic sales growth last year.

Puig said its share of the global selective distribution fragrance market stands at 11 per cent. It estimated two more of its fashion and fragrance labels will surpass 1 billion euros in sales in the near future.

The Barcelona-based group is benefiting as the premium perfume industry steers customers toward more luxury goods.

Puig, which recently acquired a majority stake in German celebrity skincare brand Dr Barbara Sturm, also owns prestige fragrance label Byredo.

“We have reinforced our position in our core regions of Europe and the Americas,” said Mr Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig, in a statement.

The company chief has been considering a stock market listing like other companies which, while retaining family control, would encourage market accountability, he said in an interview published by local newspaper La Vanguardia in October.

Puig hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to advise on a possible listing before the summer, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Puig’s sales in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa account for 90 per cent of its total revenue. The company has less exposure to Asia than its global competitors but said the region has “high growth potential” for its brands.

Puig expects to expand this year into markets such as India, Japan and Korea. In 2023 China was the leading Asian market, with sales rising 27 per cent over the year due to strong demand for brands as Charlotte Tilbury and Byredo. Net profit rose 16 per cent to 465 million euros in 2023. Profits jumped 71 per cent in 2022 as premium-market shoppers are less sensitive to higher prices, it said. REUTERS