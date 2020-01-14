PSA International reports 5.2% volume growth in 2019

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - PSA International handled 85.2 million containers - known as 20ft equivalent units (TEUs) - at its port projects around the world in 2019, up 5.2 per cent over 2018.

PSA Singapore contributed 36.9 million TEUs of that - 1.6 per cent more than the previous year - while PSA terminals outside Singapore handled 48.3 million, an increase of 8.1 per cent.

Group chief executive Tan Chong Meng said on Tuesday (Jan 14) that this was against a backdrop of trade wars, climate action and varying technological impacts on business and society.

"By welcoming new terminals like DCT Gdansk, PSA Halifax and Penn Terminals into our fold, we have broadened our reach and ability to offer greater connectivity to new economies in the Baltics and North America," he noted.

"Beyond our traditional port domain, we also redoubled our efforts to develop more transport options for cargo owners and movers through our new PSA Cargo Solutions arm."