Prime US Reit manager's CEO Harmeet Singh Bedi resigns, Rahul Rana named as new chief exec

Mar 15, 2024, 10:02 PM
Mar 15, 2024, 09:40 PM

SINGAPORE - The chief executive officer (CEO) of Prime US Reit’s manager, Mr Harmeet Singh Bedi, will resign from his role at the end of March, a little over a year after assuming his appointment. He will be replaced by Mr Rahul Rana, who is a shareholder of the Reit’s sponsor.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) manager on March 15 said that Mr Bedi, 56, was leaving to pursue “other opportunities”.

It said: “The board wishes to place on record its appreciation to Mr Harmeet Singh Bedi for his invaluable contributions and guidance during his tenure, and extends its best wishes to him for his future endeavours.” It added that Mr Bedi will continue to support the manager as a senior adviser.

Mr Bedi was appointed CEO on March 8, 2023.

His role involved working closely with the board and management team to define and execute Prime US Reit’s overall growth and corporate strategy. He also oversaw its strategic development and day-to-day management.

He joined the Reit in May 2020 and served as its deputy CEO and chief financial officer before becoming CEO.

His replacement, Mr Rahul, is a shareholder of KBS Asia Partners, which is the sponsor of Prime US Reit and holds 40 per cent of the manager’s shares. Mr Rahul was a managing director of the corporate and investment bank at Deutsche Bank Singapore from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Bedi’s resignation comes less than a month after the company announced its financial results for financial year 2023.

Its distribution per unit (DPU) for the second half fell over 90 per cent year on year to US$0.0025 (S$0.0033), from US$0.0303.

It also announced that it would issue new units to unit holders on the basis of one new unit for every 10 existing units held.

Units of Prime US Reit fell 3.7 per cent on March 15 to close at US$0.132, before the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES

