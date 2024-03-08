Prada sales rose 17% in 2023, driven by Asia, Miu Miu brand

MILAN - Italian luxury group Prada said on March 7 its 2023 net revenues rose 17 per cent at constant exchange rates, driven by growth in Asia and the outstanding performance of its Miu Miu brand, and expects to outperform the market this year.

The group’s net revenues totalled 4.7 billion euros (S$6.86 billion) in 2023, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations, after a “very positive” fourth quarter which also showed a 17 per cent sales increase.

The two first months of 2024 showed a similar trend to the one reported in the fourth quarter, Prada’s chief executive Andrea Guerra told analysts in a conference call.

In 2023 as a whole, sales in the Asia Pacific area rose 24 per cent, Europe grew 14 per cent after slowing down in the second half, and sales in the Americas were flat.

Prada’s adjusted operating profit rose 26 per cent to 1.06 billion euros last year.

“As with 2023, while quarterly growth trajectory may not be linear through the year, we retain our firm ambition of delivering solid, sustainable, above-market growth,” CEO Andrea Guerra said in the statement.

The group, which owns the eponymous brand as well as Miu-Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe, proposed a dividend of 0.137 euros per share. REUTERS