Popiah King Sam Goi’s son named CEO of PSC Corp

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Goi Kok Ming is a graduate of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He has a bachelor's degree in computer information systems.

SINGAPORE - Mr Goi Kok Ming, the son of “Popiah King” Sam Goi, has been appointed chief executive officer of PSC Corporation, the company announced in a bourse filing on April 9.

The younger Goi, aged 53 and currently a non-executive and non-independent director in the company, will also be redesignated as its executive director.

He takes on his new roles on May 5 and will oversee, plan, direct and control the company’s overall business activities, resources and operations.

PSC Corp, which manufactures and distributes a range of fast-moving consumer products, does not currently list a CEO in its top management team. Its last CEO, Henry Chu, was reported to have resigned in 2022 to pursue other career opportunities.

In the last decade, Mr Goi Kok Ming’s roles have included being chief operating officer and executive director at GSH Corporation, non-executive director at Serial System and Union Steel Holdings, executive director at Tee Yih Jia Group, and chief operating officer and executive director at Acelink Logistics.

He is a graduate of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.

His father, Sam Goi, is the executive chairman and a substantial shareholder of PSC Corporation, and also chairman of food manufacturer Tee Yih Jia, known for its popiah skins.

Last July, the elder Goi made a mandatory offer to buy the remaining shares of PSC Corporation at 40 cents apiece, after having breached a rule in Singapore’s Code on Takeovers and Mergers in 2023.

The breach occurred when he purchased shares during an ongoing share buyback mandate, which pushed his stake past 30 per cent; he did not make the required general offer at that point.

Mr Goi said he had misunderstood the restrictions regarding the share buyback exemption, and was unaware that his share purchases on Dec 4, 2023 would breach the rules.

After consulting with the Securities Industry Council (SIC), he announced the mandatory offer in July 2025, which would have given shareholders the opportunity to accept the offer for shares they held on Dec 4, 2023.

On April 7, the SIC said it would take no further action against him, citing his remedial actions, including the offer.

The shares of PSC Corporation ended Thursday 2.4 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$0.41, before the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES