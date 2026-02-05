Piyush Gupta appointed Keppel chairman as company announces special dividend

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Along with its results, Keppel on Feb 5 announced that former DBS chief executive officer and Temasek India chairman Piyush Gupta will be appointed chairman from April 17 onwards.

He will replace Danny Teoh, 70, who will retire after the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on April 17.

Keppel also proposed a special dividend of 13 cents per share given the group’s strong progress in asset monetisation.

It will comprise two cents in cash per share and one unit in Keppel REIT for every nine shares in the company - equivalent to approximately 11 cents per share based on Keppel REIT’s closing market price of 98 cents on Feb 2026.

Keppel also proposed a final cash dividend of 19 cents, to be paid out on May 8.

Including the interim cash dividend of 15 per cents per share paid in August 2025, and the proposed special divdend of 13 cents per share, Keppel will pay out dividends totalling 47 cents per share for FY2025, up 38 per cent from FY2024.

The group on Feb 5 posted a 27.2 per cent rise in net profit to $645.4 million for the second half ended December, up from $507.5 million a year earlier.

Profit from continuing operations over the same period rose to $646.4 million, up 22.5 per cent from $527.9 million a year ago.

For the full year, net profit – excluding non-core portfolio and discontinued operations – rose 39 per cent to $1.1 billion, up from $793 million in financial year 2024.

Keppel attributed its FY2025 performance to higher profits across all of its three business segments: infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity.

Of the three, infrastructure saw the largest share of earnings, bolstered by resilient results in the integrated power business and stronger growth from decarbonisation and sustainability solutions.

Revenue from continuing operations for the second half was $3.3 billion, up 11.8 per cent from a year earlier. For the full year, revenue rose 3.4 per cent to nearly $6 billion.

On its incoming chairman, Keppel in a separate release said: “Since joining the board last July, Piyush has provided valuable advice in the sharpening and execution of Keppel’s strategy,” said Keppel CEO and executive director Loh Chin Hua. “The board and management look forward to Piyush’s leadership and guidance as we accelerate Keppel’s transformation.”

Mr Gupta, 66, was appointed Keppel’s deputy chairman and non-executive independent director in July 2025. He is currently also a member of Keppel’s nominating, remuneration and board sustainability and safety committees. He will continue to serve in these committees.

He was CEO of DBS for 15 years, from 2009 until March 2025, during which time the bank’s shares climbed nearly 270 per cent. He also led DBS’ transformation and implemented structural changes.

Mr Gupta was appointed as the Temasek India chairman in an advisory capacity last December.

Outgoing chairman Mr Teoh presided over the Keppel board while the company divested its offshore and marine business. It went from an industrial conglomerate into an “asset-light global asset manager and operator, focused on infrastructure, real estate and connectivity”, said Keppel.

From January 2022 to end-2025, Keppel said it also delivered total shareholder returns of 288.9 per cent, compared with the Straits Times Index’s 80.5 per cent returns. The company’s share price also more than tripled during Mr Teoh’s chairmanship, noted Keppel.

Mr Teoh said: “It has been an exciting journey over the past 15 years, as Keppel weathered the downturn in the offshore and marine sector, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.”