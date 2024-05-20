Pharma giant AstraZeneca to build $2 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca intends to build a US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) manufacturing facility in Singapore, the company said on May 20.

It aims to begin the designing and construction of the facility by the end of 2024 and targets it to be operationally ready from 2029.

The company’s new facility in Singapore will be designed for manufacturing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to enhance the global supply of its ADC portfolio, it said in a statement. ADCs are a form of next-generation treatment that can deliver highly potent cancer-killing agents directly to cancer cells through a targeted antibody.

The new facility will mark AstraZeneca’s first end-to-end ADC production site, fully incorporating all steps of the manufacturing process at a commercial scale, it added.

It noted that manufacturing ADCs is a multi-step process that includes producing the antibodies and synthesising chemotherapy drug and linker, among other steps.

The planned greenfield facility – meaning it will be built on land that has not been previously developed – is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

EDB chairman Png Cheong Boon said: “We welcome AstraZeneca’s decision to establish a manufacturing presence in Singapore for the first time. It will also be a first for AstraZeneca – an end-to-end manufacturing facility for novel antibody drug conjugates that enables precision therapy for cancer.”

He added: “This greenfield investment is a strong show of confidence in Singapore’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and talent, strengthens our ecosystem in supporting the development and manufacturing of precision medicines, and creates meaningful jobs and economic opportunities for Singapore.”

AstraZeneca employs around 89,900 people and has presence in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. The company is listed on the London, Stockholm and Nasdaq stock exchanges.

The company’s chief executive Pascal Soriot said: “AstraZeneca has built an industry-leading portfolio of cancer medicines including antibody drug conjugates which have shown enormous potential to replace traditional chemotherapy for patients across many settings.

“Singapore is one of the world’s most attractive countries for investment given its reputation for excellence in complex manufacturing, and I am excited for AstraZeneca to locate our US$1.5 billion ADC manufacturing facility in the country.”

AstraZeneca will also work with the Singapore government and partners on green solutions for the new facility, as part of its commitment to driving sustainability in healthcare.

The facility will be designed to emit zero carbon from its first day of operations, it said.