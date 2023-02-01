Pfizer sees steep 2023 fall in Covid-19 sales, aims to bolster pipeline

NEW YORK - Pfizer on Tuesday forecast a bigger-than-expected drop in sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment for 2023, intensifying investor concerns over demand for the products as governments cut orders and work through inventories.

Chief executive Albert Bourla said that 2023 should be a “transition year” for Pfizer’s Covid-19 products, before potentially returning to growth in 2024.

Pfizer’s total annual sales crossed the US$100 billion (S$130 billion) mark for the first time in 2022, driven by the more than US$56 billion in sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral treatment. It expects total 2023 revenue of US$67 billion to US$71 billion.

“We are building on a significant capital position that we know how to deploy to create growth,” Mr Bourla told analysts and investors on conference call. “We are building an R&D engine that is more productive than ever.”

The company launched five new products last year and hopes to introduce as many as 14 more over the next year and a half, including a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and an mRNA flu vaccine.

Pfizer shares were down slightly at US$43.53. The stock had tumbled 15 per cent this month, through Monday’s close.

Citi analyst Andrew Baum said the company is struggling to escape its dependence on Covid-19 drugs.

“We see little here to change our cautious view on Pfizer’s ex-Covid business,” Mr Baum said in a research note.

The decline in Covid-related revenue is not the only headwind Pfizer is facing.

The US drugmaker will lose patent protections for some big-selling drugs after 2025, including cancer treatment Ibrance and arthritis drug Xeljanz, and has said it expects to lose US$17 billion in annual sales between 2025 and 2030 due to patent expirations.

Pfizer has turned to acquisitions such as its US$5.4 billion buyout of Global Blood Therapeutics and its US$11.6 billion purchase of migraine drugmaker Biohaven to bolster its pipeline of future products.

Citi’s Mr Baum said he expects Pfizer will use the spike in revenue from its Covid-19 products to “intensify and upscale” its efforts to buy other companies or new products to fill its pipeline.

Excluding Covid-related sales, Pfizer expects 2023 revenue to grow 7 per cent to 9 per cent.