SINGAPORE - Quah Su-Ling, convicted for her role in causing the infamous penny stock crash of 2013, once boasted that her house "is full of lawyers" when asked if she had manipulated the market, a prosecution witness testified.

But midway through the 194-day trial, Quah had to cross-examine her co-conspirator and lover John Soh Chee Wen herself after her lawyers resigned when she could not keep up with their legal fees, The Edge Singapore reported.