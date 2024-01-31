Payments firm PayPal to cut around 2,500 jobs: Bloomberg News

NEW YORK - Payments firm PayPal Holdings will cut about 2,500 jobs in 2024, Bloomberg News reported on Jan 30, citing a letter from chief executive officer Alex Chriss to staff that it reviewed.

In a letter to staff on Jan 30, Mr Chriss said the decision was made to “right-size” the company through both direct cuts and the elimination of open roles throughout the year, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In November, newly appointed CEO Mr Chriss said he expects to increase revenue outside of purely transaction-related volume and pledged to turn the fintech firm leaner by reducing its cost base.

Though the announcement helped rally the stock after third-quarter results, analysts have remained focused on PayPal’s margins in recent quarters.

The company’s low-margin business products have risen strongly, while growth in its branded products has slowed due to increased pressure from competitors such as Apple. REUTERS