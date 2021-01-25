Pawnbroker ValueMax sees more online sales and loan renewals amid pandemic

SINGAPORE - Pawnbrokers are proving one of the more unlikely winners amid the economic downturn with consumers spreading their online shopping net much wider as they look for more bang for their buck amid the uncertain economy.

Online sales of luxury watches, jewellery and bags have surged at ValueMax Group, said chief executive Yeah Hiang Nam.

"Younger customers used to think of pawnshops as old-fashioned, but now when they see the products online, they realise that the items are cheaper than market prices," noted Mr Yeah, who opened his first pawnshop in 1988.

Shoppers are making more of such price comparisons as they spend longer hours at home and online due to the pandemic, he added.

It helps that consumers are now more environmentally conscious too, which increases demand for pre-owned jewellery, said Mr Yeah.

Mainboard-listed ValueMax's profits rose 4.1 per cent to $12.75 million in the first half of last year over the same period in 2019, buoyed by its pawnbroking and money-lending businesses.

Its better performance came even as it shuttered about 75 per cent of its branches during the circuit breaker period.

Only nine of its 35 stores were open during the circuit breaker after pawnbrokers were allowed to apply to re-open their stores to cater to cash-strapped customers. All branches have since resumed operations.

In recent months, more customers redeemed items they previously pawned or paid the outstanding interest on their valuables, using some of the cash support they received from the Government, said Mr Yeah.

"Previously, people would come once every two to three months to pay up their interest. Now, they come every month to give interest and renew their loan, so the cash inflow from interest collected is especially high," he added.

However, he predicts that more customers will instead pawn their valuables to get new loans as financial assistance from the Government tapers off this year.

ValueMax saw more customers who sold their gold items last year to cash in on higher prices of the yellow metal.

Gold spot prices climbed as much as 36 per cent in 2020, topping US$2,000 an ounce for the first time ever on Aug 4 before hitting a peak of US$2,063.54 two days later.

The pawnbroker has aggressively increased the prices at which it buys gold and gold jewellery from customers, said Mr Yeah.

"This has boosted the volume of gold ValueMax purchased from the market, which will either be polished and rejuvenated for resale in the pawnshop, or be processed into fine gold bars."

Investors in turn buy gold bars as they flock to the safe-haven asset.

ValueMax is expanding its reach to meet the higher demand for its products and services.

It unveiled two new outlets in the past year - D'Lux Jewel, a watch and jewellery concept set up this month at Lucky Plaza, and an Islamic pawnbroking branch that at opened at Joo Chiat Complex in August.

ValueMax also acquired Thye Lian Pawnshop in Balestier at the end of last year.

It also recruited 20 more employees last year - including appraisers, sales, administrative and digital marketing staff - and is still actively hiring, said Mr Yeah.

The company employs more than 300 staff in Singapore and also has a presence in Malaysia.

While Mr Yeah, 72, oversees business strategy, his children - executive directors Yeah Lee Ching and Yeah Chia Kai, who are both in their 40s - manage operations and digital transformation.

Customers can pay interest on their items online and view a wide collection of jewellery, watches and Hermes bags, including those with exotic skins, as part of the firm's ongoing digital push, said Ms Yeah. "There is also more emphasis on social media marketing."

CEO Mr Yeah, who cut his teeth in the gold and jewellery industry when he was just 20, said: "The language of doing business is simple. In jewellery, it's about purity and quality of the items. The most important thing is not to get lazy. You must use hard work to make up for your flaws - this is the same for everyone running a business."