Pandora Papers leak: When are shell companies legal, and when are they not?

SINGAPORE - Asiaciti Trust, a Singapore-based offshore services provider, has been in the public eye since the biggest trove of offshore data on the world's richest and most powerful people was leaked earlier this month.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the organisation that received the leaked documents dubbed the Pandora Papers, Asiaciti helped hundreds of clients across the world set up and manage trusts and shell companies in secrecy jurisdictions.