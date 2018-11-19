Pan-United to produce greener, stronger concrete with CarbonCure technology

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed concrete innovation company Pan-United Corporation will be harnessing a technology that uses carbon dioxide to produce greener and stronger concrete.

This will allow the company to potentially reduce over 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year at each of its concrete plants.

Pan-United in a media statement issued on Nov 18 announced that it has signed an agreement to use technology from Canada-based cleantech company CarbonCure Technologies. Using this technology, carbon dioxide released by industrial emitters would be turned into a nano-mineral that becomes permanently embedded within concrete.

The process improves the compressive strength of concrete and enables concrete producers to improve manufacturing efficiencies while reducing carbon footprint.

With the technology, Pan-United could cut over 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually at each of its concrete plants. This is equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide that would be captured and stored by forest land blanketing 2.6 per cent of the total landmass of Singapore.

Pan-United is the first in Asia to use CarbonCure's technology, and will introduce the mechanism to ready-mix concrete producers in Singapore and subsequently to other markets in Asia.

Pan-United last traded on Nov 16 at 27 cents, up 0.5 cent.