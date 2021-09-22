Pan Pacific Hotels to launch 13 new properties by 2024

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) Pan Pacific Hotels Group will launch 13 new properties across 10 key gateway cities by 2024, it said in a press statement on Wednesday (Sept 22).

The move adds more than 3,300 rooms to the group's inventory, and brings its total portfolio to 48 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across 29 cities.

It also allows the company - a subsidiary of UOL Group - to establish its presence in cities including London, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Dalian, Hanoi, Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

The launches also include the first opening of its sustainability brand Parkroyal Collection outside of Singapore.

The global expansion started from the recent openings of Parkroyal Monash Melbourne in Australia and Pan Pacific London in the UK, and will follow with 13 other properties in the next three years.

In Malaysia, the group's pipeline includes Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, Parkroyal Langkawi Resort and Parkroyal A'Famosa Melaka Resort, which are all slated to open in 2022.

Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, a "new eco-chic icon with a sustainability ethos", will also house Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur for long-stay guests.

In Jakarta, Pan Pacific has plans for a cluster of properties, including Parkroyal Jakarta, Parkroyal Serviced Suites Jakarta and Pan Pacific Jakarta. The three properties will open between December 2022 and June 2024, and will be located within one complex to provide "unparalleled choice to both business and leisure guests, with differing needs for sophistication and comfort".

The group will also open a zero-waste hotel, Pan Pacific Orchard, in Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2022.

To fulfil its zero-waste promise, the 350-room hotel will have a rainwater-harvesting system, a recyclable water system, a compactor that transforms food waste into nutrient water for the hotel's sky gardens, water dispensers to eliminate the use of plastic bottled water, and technology to save energy such as light, motion and rain sensors and solar cells.

In China, the group will open Parkroyal Dalian in 2022, which will have 52 levels and is set to be the first Parkroyal hotel in the city.

In addition, the group is expanding its serviced suites portfolio in the Indochina region, with Parkroyal Serviced Suites Hanoi in Vietnam and Parkroyal Suites Bangkok in Thailand opening in March and May 2022 respectively.

By 2023, it will also open Pan Pacific Phnom Penh and Parkroyal Siem Reap in Cambodia, increasing its strength to a total of nine properties in the region.

Shares of UOL Group were trading at $6.94 as at 10.25am on Wednesday, down eight cents, or 1.1 per cent.