Palm oil bulls to roar into 2022 on labour crunch, La Nina deluge

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Palm oil bulls will likely hold sway into early 2022 as a chronic worker shortage in No. 2 grower Malaysia and heavier rains than usual in key growing areas disrupt production of the world's most-consumed edible oil.

That could keep prices elevated after a record year in 2021 when benchmark futures rocketed to an all-time closing high of RM5,071 (S$1,640) a tonne.

Although Malaysia is trying to expedite the arrival of much-needed foreign workers for its plantations, the spread of Omicron may scupper those plans, constrain harvesting and keep supplies tight.

In the first quarter, there may be attempts to reach new highs of around RM5,200 and beyond, as supply tightness persists at a time of low seasonal production and festive demand for Chinese New Year, said Mr Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, head of trading and hedging strategies at Kaleesuwari Intercontinental in Mumbai. "But in subsequent quarters, prices will be pressured by good supplies and could decline to RM3,975 or even lower."

Here are key things to watch in 2022:

1. Labour squeeze

The production shortfall in Malaysia, which pushed palm to the forefront of the rally in global edible oils this year, could linger into early 2022, as planters may not receive new workers before mid-year. That would further restrain output and potentially drive up benchmark futures in January and February, according to Mr Sathia Varqa, owner of Palm Oil Analytics in Singapore.

"If promises are kept, we should see boots on the ground in May-June," Mr Varqa said, which would push up production significantly. Output may climb 6 per cent to 19.2 million tonnes next year if workers return, he said.

Still, that forecast hinges on Omicron. A further spread of the new Covid-19 variant could see renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions, preventing new workers from reaching the plantations.

In top grower Indonesia, production patterns will likely return to normal next year, with first quarter yields the lowest, according to Mr Togar Sitanggang, vice-chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, known as Gapki. He forecasts an increase of around 3 per cent in full-year output to 48 million tonnes.

2. La Nina

The spotlight is currently on La Nina, a weather pattern that causes drier weather in the crop-growing areas of South America while bringing heavier rainfall to oil palm regions of Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as to Australia.

Agriculture investors are on their toes as La Nina threatens to roil global food markets in the coming months. It is already scorching parts of Brazil and Argentina, major producers of palm's rival oilseed, soybeans.