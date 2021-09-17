High-growth, high-tech companies seeking to list in Singapore get funding boost

SINGAPORE - A package of initiatives was announced on Friday (Sept 17) to help high-growth and high-tech local and regional companies list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The four measures include the $1.5 billion Anchor Fund @ 65, which will assist promising high-growth companies raise capital through public listings here. The Government and Temasek will co-invest in the fund.

A high-growth company usually generates significant positive cash flow, which increases at a faster pace than the overall economy. However, they typically pay little to no dividends to stockholders, opting instead to put most or all of the profits back into its expanding business.

The Growth IPO Fund is another of the initiatives, this one focused on late-stage private enterprises that are two or more funding rounds away from a listing. It will help them grow and prepare for an eventual initial public offering (IPO) here.

This IPO fund - with an initial tranche of $500 million - will be set up by EDBI, the investment arm of the Economic Development Board, and will mainly focus on future market leaders and technology innovators.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will also enhance its Grant for Equity Market Singapore (Gems) scheme, introduced in early 2019, to increase its support of companies seeking to list and to further develop Singapore's equity research ecosystem.

The SGX on its part will launch a Strategic Partnership Model to develop tailored solutions ranging from private market fundraising to boosting liquidity and global investor outreach for high-growth companies.

A joint statement by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the MAS and Temasek said the initiatives will enhance Singapore's attractiveness as a destination for capital raising by local and regional enterprises.

SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye noted: "There are many Asian and home-grown companies which are at the cusp of global success."

The initiatives will build on recent SGX efforts to strengthen its trading platform, connectivity and its range of fundraising options, including dual-listing collaborations with overseas exchanges and the launch of the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (Spacs) framework.

"This inter-agency initiative further sets Singapore apart as a capital markets hub and is a first of its kind within the region that ensures success for market leaders through deep collaboration between public and private sectors," said Mr Loh.