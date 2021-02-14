Oxley reports higher profit for H1 2021

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Developer Oxley Holdings' net profit for the six months ended Dec 31, 2020 more than doubled year-on-year to S$34.12 million from S$15.72 million.

Revenue rose 25 per cent year-on-year to S$745.35 million, stemming from revenue contributions from a wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia which was consolidated into the group's results from October 2019. Stripping out revenue from the subsidiary, group revenue for H1FY21 would have been 9 per cent higher, largely due to development projects in Cambodia, Singapore and the United Kingdom, the developer said.

Earnings per share for the period under review increased to 0.81 Singapore cent from 0.37 Singapore cent.

During the six-month period, other income rose to S$3.83 million from S$720,000 a year ago largely due to government grants. Finance costs also eased by 30 per cent from S$80.88 million previously to S$56.39 million owing to the repayment of retail bonds and bank borrowings as well as a drop in interest rates.

In an update, Oxley highlighted that it had a total unbilled contract value of about S$3.1 billion, of which about S$2.6 billion were from projects in Singapore. As at end January 2021, the group had secured total sales for its development portfolio worth almost S$9.1 billion, of which about S$3.7 billion was from projects in Singapore.

It also said that its development projects are expected to fall behind their target completion dates because of the "circuit breaker" in Singapore last year as well as the ongoing lockdowns in other countries in which it operates. "(Oxley) is looking to resume operations at full speed in these countries when the situation stabilises," it added.

Since March 2020, its hotels on Stevens Road in Singapore have functioned as government quarantine and stay-home notice dedicated facilities, generating positive cash flows from operations.

No dividend was declared for the six-month period, compared to a dividend of 0.32 Singapore cent per share in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares in Oxley closed at 23 Singapore cents on Thursday, unchanged.