Oxley prices $70m of 6.9% notes due 2024

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Oxley Holdings has priced $70 million of 6.9 per cent notes due 2024, issued under its US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) guaranteed euro medium-term note programme.

In its announcement on Friday morning, the property developer said net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of borrowings, as well as working capital and capital expenditure requirements of the group.

The series 4 notes are expected to be issued on July 8, 2021.

They will bear a fixed rate of 6.9 per cent per annum and will mature on July 8, 2024.

Credit Suisse and DBS Bank have been appointed as the arrangers and joint bookrunners for the deal.