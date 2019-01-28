Oxley, partner to sell Dublin Landings residential units for $270.8m

SINGAPORE - Oxley Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, Oxley Docklands Quay Three Limited, and National Asset North Quays DAC have agreed to sell 268 residential units in Ireland to Greystar Europe Holdings for 175.5 million euros ($270.8 million).

The units are part of Blocks B and E of Dublin Landings, a mixed-use development situated along Dublin's North Wall Quay. The sale also includes external common areas and 210 car parking spaces.

Greystar, a London-based property operator, has been granted an exclusivity period until March 4, 2019, to conduct due diligence on the property and process the necessary documents related to the agreement.

Sale completion is targeted for Feb 27, 2019.

Prior to Monday's announcement, Oxley had entered into an agreement with Ireland's central bank to sell off two blocks of buildings in Dublin for 204 million euros ($315 million) on Jan 22.

It also sold a 300-year lease on No 2 Dublin Landings in Ireland for 106.5 million euros ($166.5 million) back in Nov 2018.

Oxley Holdings shares last closed unchanged at $0.29 on Jan 25.