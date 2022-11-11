Why investors should watch out for Asia’s new destination mall in Phnom Penh

Ninety-nine per cent of residential and 100 per cent of office units at The Peak, which obtained its temporary occupation permit in 2021, have already been sold. The Peak Mall retail units are also selling fast, with more than 80 per cent of its units sold.

As interest rates rise relentlessly around the world, investors are setting their sights on more affordable overseas properties with higher upside potential. At The Peak Mall, units are priced from as low as US$99,000 (S$139,000) and come with developer-guaranteed returns of between 5 per cent and 6 per cent for up to eight years. The Peak Mall makes for an attractive bet in a fast-growing country.

One of Asean’s fastest-growing economies

For the past two decades, Cambodia has been one of the bright lights of South-east Asia’s economy. The kingdom grew at an average annual rate of 7.7 per cent between 1998 and 2019, attaining lower middle-income status in 2015.

Post-pandemic, Cambodia’s economy has regained momentum and is projected to grow 4.8 per cent in 2022, thanks to rebounding exports. Over the medium term, the economy is expected to grow around 6 per cent annually under a new investment law and free trade agreements.

Construction is one of the economy’s four pillars, alongside garment export, tourism and agriculture. The sector attracted a total investment of US$5.33 billion in 2021.

It is against this promising backdrop that Oxley Holdings jointly developed The Peak with Worldbridge Land (Cambodia) Co. Oxley Worldbridge, as the joint venture is known, has appointed international luxury brands distributor Bluebell Group to manage The Peak Mall, further enhancing the mall’s value proposition.

