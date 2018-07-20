OUE Lippo Healthcare flags Q2 loss

SINGAPORE - The board of OUE Lippo Healthcare expects to report a net loss for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018, mainly due to operating costs.

Its findings were based on a preliminary assessment of the group's unaudited financial results for the quarter, the board announced late on Thursday (July 19).

The group is wrapping up its financial results for the second quarter, and will disclose further details when it announces its results on or before Aug 14, 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company's shares, the board said.