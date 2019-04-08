OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge, combining $6.8b in assets

SINGAPORE - OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) and OUE Hospitality Trust (OUE H-Trust) are proposing to merger in a cash and stock deal that will create one of Singapore's largest Reits with total assets of about $6.8 billion

The merger will be effected through a trust scheme of arrangement, with OUE H-Trust to be delisted from the Singapore Exchange after its takeover by OUE C-Reit.

Under the proposed scheme, OUE C-Reit will acquire OUE H-Trust by paying OUE H-Trust holders, for every OUE H-Trust stapled security held, $0.04075 in cash plus 1.3583 new OUE C-Reit units. OUE C-Reit last traded at $0.52 for a market capitalisation of $1.49 billion on Friday, while OUE H-Trust closed at $0.735 for a market valuation of $1.34 billion.

Parent company OUE Group will continue to retain a 48.3 per cent in the enlarged Reit. OUE shares closed at $1.77 on Friday.

The merged entity will be one of Singapore's largest Reits by assets. The enlarged Reit will have a funding capacity of about $1 billion, and will provide "enhanced portfolio diversification and resilience", the managers said in a media statement.

If the deal had been completed as at end-2018, OUE C-Reit's distribution per unit would have increased by 2.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis, while OUE H-Trust's distribution per stapled security would have increased by 1.4 per cent.

OUE C-Reit and OUE H-Trust will need to seek approval from their unitholders and stapled securityholders for the merger. The trust scheme also needs to be sanctioned by the Singapore Court.

OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust and parent company OUE Limited have all called for trading halts before this announcement.

The deal comes among a wave of mergers in the real estate investment funds sector. In May, Singapore-listed ESR-Reit bought rival Viva Industrial Trust in a deal valued at $936.7 million, marking the first consolidation among Singapore's crowded mid-cap real estate investment trusts.