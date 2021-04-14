Company Watch

OUE: A case of adding value to an underappreciated asset

By buying back shares, the company is doing a good job of enhancing shareholder value.

Associate Editor
OUE owns high-value prime commercial assets like the 503,000 sq ft OUE Bayfront, valued at $1.181 billion.PHOTO: JLL
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - As the Warren Buffetts of the world have shown us, value investing is about doing your research and crunching your numbers. If you get this right, you get a lot right.

For the average retail investor, one of the most foolproof ways of investing in stocks is to closely watch what the owners or controlling shareholders of the company are doing. For a listed company, all such transactions and deals must be announced through the Singapore Exchange (SGX) portal.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 