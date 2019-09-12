Oracle CEO takes medical leave; company grappled for months over disclosure of illness

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Oracle Corp said chief executive officer Mark Hurd is taking a leave of absence for unspecified health-related reasons, disclosing the move along with quarterly earnings on Wednesday afternoon (Sept 11).

The software company made the announcement a day earlier than the results were scheduled to be released, after Bloomberg News contacted Oracle in relation to a story about the executive's health. The company grappled for more than a year with one of the most harrowing dilemmas a corporation can face: when - and whether - to disclose a serious illness that has befallen a senior executive.

Hurd, one of the company's two CEOs, is struggling with an illness that has occasionally taken him in and out of the public eye for more than a year, according to several people with knowledge of the matter. Management's rationale for staying silent until now centered at least in part on the depth of Oracle's leadership bench, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing an issue the company considers private.

Hurd, 62, shares the CEO title with Safra Catz, 57, a well-regarded 20-year company veteran, who previously served as finance chief and still oversees Oracle's accounting, operations, legal and corporate development. Larry Ellison, the company's septuagenarian co-founder, handed over the CEO reins five years ago, but has never strayed far from the helm. He chairs the board, orchestrates management changes and remains deeply involved in product oversight through his role as chief technology officer. Catz and Ellison will assume Hurd's responsibilities during his leave of absence.

Even so, Hurd's well-being is hardly inconsequential to Oracle's business. The usually outgoing executive oversees sales, regularly meeting with big corporate customers who spend tens of millions of dollars on Oracle's collection of software programs. Of the three top executives, he's also the most media-friendly, frequently outlining the company's vision in meetings with the press and on television.

But over the past year and a half, Hurd has curtailed public appearances and the company has taken pains to squelch discussion of his health. Late last year, Oracle downsized his responsibilities, placing most of the marketing team under Ellison, people familiar with the matter said.

Securities law can be unclear about when a company is obligated to disclose a CEO's ill health, allowing some to hold out as long as possible, while others have erred on the side of speaking out early. The US Securities and Exchange Commission hasn't settled the question, but in general says shareholders should be told about "material" matters, defined as issues on which "there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable person would consider it important." The US Supreme Court set a similar standard in a 1988 decision.

Apple Inc gave scant and often delayed details on the cancer that took the life of its co-founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs, in 2011. More recently, some companies have been quicker to tell investors and the public about executive illnesses. That was the case with banking leaders Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Lloyd Blankfein, of Goldman Sachs Group, who were both treated for cancer while serving as CEO.

"The default position for a company whenever any senior executive is facing health issues should be to disclose, because it is something investors need to know when they assess a company," said Stephen Davis, associate director of Harvard Law School's program on corporate governance. "It may not be an issue if there's a strong board, a strong succession plan, and strong investor confidence in the company. But when it's a company such as Oracle where you really have a long history of shareholders not having confidence in issues around executive pay, for instance, it's that much more important for them to know what's going on."

Hurd and Catz have been navigating Oracle through a critical time, with sales growing modestly since they became CEOs in 2014 and still hovering at just under US$40 billion a year. Oracle has been blindsided by the success of cloud software entrants like Amazon.com, and has been racing to catch up and woo new customers. For more than a year, Oracle has conducted layoffs and reorganizations in various business units. On Wednesday, the company reported that fiscal first-quarter revenue was little changed, trailing analysts' projections.

Oracle's financial performance has been mixed in the past two years. Sales have been choppy, with applications revenue gaining, server-computer sales falling and lucrative maintenance fees stagnant. Still, the shares have climbed more than 24 per cent since the start of the year on optimism that Oracle's cloud-based programs have started driving overall growth. Some investors say they're confident in senior management despite some speculation over the last year that Hurd was unwell. C T Fitzpatrick, the founder of Oracle investor Vulcan Value Partners, described Hurd's health as a "non-issue" and said the CEO seemed fine when on stage last year. "There's a deep bench there and a lot of talent in that organization," Fitzpatrick said. "I think that Safra in her own right has a lot of bandwidth."