OnlyFans paid owner $901 million over months prior to his death

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The company said its director does not recommend paying a further dividend.

OnlyFans, the platform known for adult content, paid its billionaire owner US$709 million (S$901 million) in dividends over several months prior to his death in March.

Leonid Radvinsky, who died of cancer, received US$535 million in the fiscal year that ended in November and a further US$174 million in tranches through the first three months of 2026, according to the company’s British accounts published on Aug 25 .

The company said its director does not recommend paying a further dividend.

OnlyFans, operated by Britain-based Fenix International, reported US$1.55 billion in revenue for the 12 months to Nov 30, 2025, up 10 per cent from a year earlier. The number of creators on its platform increased to five million, while the number of fan accounts rose to 437 million, it said.

Weeks after Radvinsky’s death, OnlyFans agreed to sell a minority stake to Architect Capital in a deal that valued the company at about US$3.15 billion.

Architect bought a 16 per cent stake and said it would work with the company to develop new financial services and products to offer the platform’s creators. BLOOMBERG