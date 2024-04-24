Unique branding ideas and AI-boosted interface: How travel app courts Asian travellers

Such initiatives build on earlier exercises – the sponsorship of TV shows such as Korean reality programme Unexpected Business and Hong Kong travelogue Lokyi in the Wild.

For Trip.com, tying up with Asian lifestyle shows has been instrumental in amplifying the company’s reach in the region, given that Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Japan are among its top 10 markets.

Flash sales, loyalty programmes and curated travel experiences are other means that the group has introduced to inspire wanderlust.

For example, the popular Double Day sale, which typically takes place on alternate months, across Trip.com’s global sites offered customers discounts and deals on airfares, accommodation and travel packages.

Through this, consumers get to enjoy savings and unique travel experiences at the same time.

To help boost the economy of lesser-known destinations and for travellers to uncover hidden gems in popular locales, the firm launched its SuperTrip campaign. This involved curating unique experiences and highlighting the charms of each location.

Super Brand Day, another initiative, showcased Trip.com’s most valued partners to increase their brand awareness.

Trip.com leading the app design pack

With travellers making their entire travel plans on their mobile phones, Trip.com was very mindful of designing an easy-to-navigate, user-centric app.

It wanted the app to be a one-stop travel platform where users can plan every aspect of their trips, from flights and accommodation to tours and attractions and airport transfers, and also purchase related products and services.

The company has also invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

From personalised recommendations to intuitive search algorithms, AI has helped to deliver tailored experiences and streamline the travel planning process, ensuring maximum convenience and satisfaction for users.