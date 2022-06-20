Once-spurned superjumbos return to skies as travel roars back

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Written off as an oversized anachronism when Covid-19 upended aviation, the world's largest passenger plane is enjoying an unlikely revival to handle an overwhelming rebound in air travel.

Many airlines struggled to see a future for their enormous Airbus A380s when the pandemic grounded fleets in early 2020.

Qantas Airways parked its 12 double-deckers in the Californian desert, saying they would not be needed for at least three years, while Etihad Airways said it is not clear if its 10 superjumbos will ever fly again.

But this year's sudden travel recovery has given the cavernous jets - often seating more than 500 people - a new lease of life. They have become the long range jumbo of choice for airlines from Britain to the Gulf and Australia as passenger volumes stretch aviation workforces that were depleted during the crisis.

By the end of this year, monthly A380 flights will be almost 60 per cent of pre-Covid-19 totals, Cirium data show, defying the jet's doubters.

British Airways will operate more A380 flights by the end of the year than it did before Covid-19.

As international travel returns, the A380's carrying ability is validating - at least for now - the massive bet by its No. 1 buyer Emirates Group of Dubai and proving useful for carriers such as Qantas that did not permanently turn their backs on the giant plane.

The superjumbo - seen as heralding a luxurious new chapter for aviation with its onboard bars and whisper-quiet interior when it was introduced in 2005 - was already falling out of favour before the pandemic hit, as airlines turned to smaller, more fuel-efficient planes. Airbus killed off the programme in 2019.

Malaysia Airlines, Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are among carriers selling or phasing out their fleets.

In June 2020, as Covid-19 swept across around the world, airlines worldwide operated just 43 passenger flights using A380s. The roll out of vaccinations, which allowed governments to peel back border controls, has since changed the picture.

This month, there are almost 4,000 scheduled services using the A380, and about 6,000 planned for January next year, according to Cirium.

Superjumbo services at Singapore Airlines, which turned one of the jets into a restaurant during the pandemic, will be almost back to normal by the end of this year, the data show.

Existential threat

The A380's appeal to airlines has always been limited.

It found no buyers in the United States, Latin America or Africa, for instance. Should the current surge in travel demand fade and oil prices stay elevated, carriers like IAG's British Airways may struggle to justify running partially full, four-engined A380s. The arrival of newer, fuel-efficient aircraft would once again pose an existential threat to the superjumbo.

Still, the A380's value to airlines is likely to extend beyond the current surge, said Mr John Grant, chief analyst at aviation data provider OAG.

That is partly because the small group of carriers flying the plane are either financially committed to the jet or don't have an immediate alternative, he said.

"I think it has a future for some carriers," said Mr Grant. "Airlines may well be hoping - or praying - that in 18 months' time the price of oil will be lower and the A380 will be an ideal aircraft."

The A380 made its first flight in 2005 and won over passengers with its audacious scale - its wingspan is wider than a soccer pitch.

Ultimately, though, airlines were turned off by its high operating costs.