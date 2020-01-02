On The Move : OUE

OUE

OUE's long-time chief executive officer Thio Gim Hock has retired while Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady and his son step up, amid other board changes at the property and hospitality group.

Mr Thio, 81, retired from the company on Dec 31, after having held the position since 2007, according to Singapore Exchange filings.

In turn, Dr Riady, who is 59 and OUE's executive chairman, expanded his current role to become CEO on Wednesday.

His son, Mr Brian Riady, 29, was promoted to deputy chief executive as part of the group's succession plan. In his new role, Mr Riady will assist his father in setting the group's strategic direction.

OUE first announced these changes in October last year.

In addition, the group has appointed Mr Ivan Lim Ming Rean as chief financial officer (CFO) from yesterday.

Mr Lim, 43, joins OUE from Mapletree Logistics Trust Management, where he was CFO for three years. Prior to that, he was a director at CIMB-Trust Capital Advisors Singapore for about two years. At OUE, Mr Lim will be responsible for financial reporting, budgeting, capital management, tax and investor relations.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Razer

Hardware gaming firm Razer has appointed Mr Edwin Chan as its chief investment officer.

Mr Chan was most recently the firm's chief financial officer, a role he had served since June 2013. He is also an executive director at the Hong Kong-listed company.

His new focus will be managing Razer's investment portfolios. This will involve developing both short-term and long-term investment strategies, including corporate finance and treasury investments, venture capital investments, and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr Chan's deputy, Mr Tan Chong Neng, will succeed him as chief financial officer. Mr Tan has been the senior vice-president, corporate controller of the company since November 2017.

The management changes took effect yesterday.

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang said: "These two appointments strengthen our leadership team and leave us well-positioned to continue on our long-term growth trajectory while delivering on our profitability goals."