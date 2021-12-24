Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

FRANKFURT (AFP, REUTERS) - German national carrier Lufthansa will cut its winter flight plan by "around 10 per cent" as the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant fuels uncertainty about travel, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday (Dec 23).

"From the middle of January to February, we see a sharp drop off in bookings", leading the airline group to cancel "33,000 flights or about 10 per cent" of its flights this winter, Mr Spohr said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS).

"Above all we are missing passengers in our home markets of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, because these countries have been hit hardest by the pandemic wave," he said.

Europe's largest airline group - which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines - is currently running "about 60 per cent" of flights compared with the pre-pandemic year 2019, carrying "roughly half" the number of passengers, the CEO said.

The number of cancellations would have been higher, were the group not running 18,000 "extra, unnecessary flights just to secure our landing and takeoff rights", Mr Spohr added.

The global airline industry has been battered since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with countless flights grounded in 2020 as countries closed their borders.

US carriers United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Thursday said they had cancelled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers.

Chicago-based United cancelled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it has cancelled about 90. Both said they were working to contact passengers so they would not be stranded at airports.

The European airports association ACI Europe estimated on Thursday that the number of passengers travelling through its members had dropped 20 per cent since Nov 24, when the Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation.

Germany has placed stricter limits on travellers coming from Britain and South Africa, among others, where the new variant has caused a surge in cases.

The sudden headwind for the industry also caused Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair to cut its planned January schedule by 33 per cent this week.

Across the Atlantic, American Airlines said it was running more than 5,000 flights daily on average over the Christmas and New Year period - around 86 per cent of its flight schedule over the same period in 2019.

Domestic demand "is very strong", the company said.

Internationally, pandemic-related travel curbs or test requirements have "a dampening effect" on demand, it added, "and we have seen that in some places".