Omicron ripping through cargo ships may exacerbate shipping woes

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Omicron is ripping through cargo ships, raising concerns that a surge in cases, coupled with China's tightened quarantine requirements for vessels, could delay supply chain stabilisation for the shipping industry.

Covid outbreaks are hitting ships globally, with cases increasing "exponentially," said Mr Francesco Gargiulo, chief executive of the International Maritime Employers' Council, which represents shipping companies.

Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, which has an active crew of about 16,000, is seeing infections on five to seven vessels a month compared with only one or two a month last year, the company said.

Meanwhile, Wilhelmsen Ship Management has had infections on four of its ships since January after less than a dozen vessels were struck with Covid in all of 2021, said Mr Carl Schou, CEO at the ship manager.

"Everyone has had cases onboard," said Mr Mark O'Neil, the CEO of Columbia Shipmanagement, which operates a crew pool of about 15,000 and has seen a few of its ships struck down. "You'll probably see the number of vessels worldwide affected by omicron increasing for sure because it's so contagious. That's despite measures and precautions being taken."

Though shipmanagers say the problem has been manageable so far, a sustained jump in cases adds pressure to supply chains already strained by the pandemic. Ports from Shenzhen to Los Angeles and Rotterdam are contending with long lines of cargo ships, while a shortage of workers and drivers are adding to the snarls.

The disruptions are being made worse by strict controls at ports in China, which shows no signs of backing away from its policy of trying to eradicate Covid as the rest of the world resolves to live with it.

While cases are mostly mild among crew, who in most instances must be vaccinated, omicron spreads quickly through ships. That often triggers a quarantine of the vessel for as long as two weeks, although the length of a ship's quarantine can vary from shipmanagers, ports and countries.

Wilhelmsen quarantines ships for two weeks in cases where infections have become widespread.

Chinese ports are especially challenging, with authorities requiring the entire ship to be quarantined if a single seafarer tests positive. Vessels stopping in China must also have been free of Covid for at least three weeks.

On top of that, crew changes in China are still near impossible for foreign seafarers. China's tightened Covid-19 quarantine requirements for vessels and reduced manpower at ports are adding to delays. It's taking a week to 10 days longer to deliver iron ore supplies into China versus before the pandemic, charterers and shipowners say.

According to data from project44, average shipment delays from China to the U.S. West Coast increased 114 per cent in 2021 compared with a year earlier. The route to Europe recorded a 172 per cent surge.